Report: 7 children hurt when bus veers off road in Antioch

Seven children received minor injuries after a bus they were riding in veered off the road in Antioch Thursday, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The students were transported with minor bumps and bruises to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville following the incident on Route 173, the Tribune reports.

Two buses carrying children from the McHenry Parks and Recreation Department were traveling west on Route 176 near Grimm Road at about 4 p.m. when the first bus had to stop suddenly. The second bus was forced to veer off the road to avoid contact with the second bus, the Tribune reports.

The second bus went slightly into a ditch, causing the minor injuries to the children.

Traffic on Route 173 was rerouted as children were checked and officials from the McHenry Park District reported to the scene.