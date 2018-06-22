Breaking News Bar
 
Off-duty Schaumburg police officer resigns after DUI charge

  John Raftery

A Schaumburg police officer resigned Friday after being charged with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed when the car he was driving while off duty struck a tree in Schaumburg in the early morning.

John Raftery, 51, of Schaumburg failed a field sobriety test at the site of the crash involving the 2015 Cadillac ATS he'd been driving on the 400 block of Schaumburg Road, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Police.

Schaumburg police asked sheriff's police to take over the crash investigation once they learned one of their own officers was involved, said Cook County Sheriff's Office Press Secretary Sophia Ansari.

The crash was reported at 1:35 a.m. Raftery was not seriously injured and declined medical attention, Ansari said.

He was later released on his personal recognizance on the misdemeanor charges, she added.

Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said Raftery was a 28-year veteran of police department and that his resignation was effective immediately.

