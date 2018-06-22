Breaking News Bar
 
Greek Fest continues through Sunday in Palatine

      Ken Schmidt of Antioch tended to chicken cooking on a charcoal grill Friday night as Greek Fest kicked off at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Palatine.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Palatine's Greek Fest kicks off at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church with David Stankowicz of Mt. Prospect and Florise Calash of Elk Grove Village cook souvlaki over an open flame Friday night as Greek Fest kicked off at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Palatine.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Teddy Lialios, 11, of Palatine runs meals from the cooking tent to the drive-up service -- which at times included more than fifty cars -- Friday night as Greek Fest kicked off at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Palatine.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      John Prodromos of Deerfield tastes souvlaki Friday during the first night of Greek Fest at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Palatine. They come every year just for the food but said they try to hit all the Greek Fest Festivals in the area.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      A line of hungry patrons wait in the drive-up line Friday during Greek Fest at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Palatine.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Greek Fest, an annual celebration of Greek cuisine and culture, opened Friday evening at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine. The festival continues from 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. Admission is a freewill donation. Drive-through food hours are noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Parking is free, with shuttle bus service that runs every 15 minutes from Holy Family Catholic Church and Marion Jordan Elementary School, both off Palatine Road. The full lineup of music and events is on the festival website, palatinegreekfest.com. Organizers expect about 15,000 people to attend the festival over its three-day run.

For details, visit the website or call (847) 447-1048.

