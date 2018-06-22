Greek Fest continues through Sunday in Palatine

hello

Greek Fest, an annual celebration of Greek cuisine and culture, opened Friday evening at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine. The festival continues from 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. Admission is a freewill donation. Drive-through food hours are noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Parking is free, with shuttle bus service that runs every 15 minutes from Holy Family Catholic Church and Marion Jordan Elementary School, both off Palatine Road. The full lineup of music and events is on the festival website, palatinegreekfest.com. Organizers expect about 15,000 people to attend the festival over its three-day run.

For details, visit the website or call (847) 447-1048.