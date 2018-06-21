Residents, business hosting West Dundee's first LGBTQ pride event

Community members are hosting the Dundee area's first LGBTQ pride celebration this weekend in hopes of promoting acceptance and diversity.

In the few months since planning began, the Pride on the Fox event has gained support from neighbors, businesses and government officials, many of whom have promoted the festivities on social media or flown pride flags throughout town, said organizer Albert Diaz of West Dundee.

The inaugural celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at Bleuroot, 98 W. Main St., West Dundee.

"The whole town is excited about this event," Diaz said. "I want the community to come together and feel like they're a part of something."

The impetus for Pride on the Fox stems from an incident a few months ago, when Diaz witnessed a group of people making fun of a man dancing to live music at a local festival. Their cruelty was upsetting, he said, but he stayed quiet and didn't do anything to stop them.

"That's something I never forgot," Diaz said, noting he wishes he would've stepped in. "It stayed with me for a long time."

It wasn't long before Diaz, his partner Patrik Lindstrom and his friend David Rich began piecing together the event, intended to celebrate love and make people feel safe. He hopes a couple hundred people will attend.

At $5 per person, Pride on the Fox will feature a silent auction, as well as music and performances from DJ Quill and Chicago drag queen Aria Vivre. In addition to funding future pride events, proceeds and donations will support Dundee-Crown High School's LGBT club.

Bleuroot also is offering drink specials, along with a $10 buffet, restaurant manager Karen Koprowski said.

"We're super excited because it's the first time anything like this has happened in our area," she said. "Anything we can do to support our community and to make everyone feel welcome here is super important to us."

Diaz, who moved to the village with Lindstrom four years ago, said he hopes the event will draw visitors from throughout the area. If it goes well, he said he wants to continue growing the event and involving more businesses for years to come.

"My ultimate goal is to make that area a safe place where my partner and I can walk down the street holding hands without having to worry about people judging us," Diaz said. "That's what I'm hoping for. I think this is the first step toward that."