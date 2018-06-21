Man pleads not guilty to weapons charges in Lake County police confrontations

An Antioch Township man who authorities say was involved in multiple confrontations with police in Gurnee and Antioch pleaded not guilty to weapons violations Thursday.

Jordan J. Huff, 37, faces up to seven years in prison if found guilty on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Lake County Judge Paul Novak said.

In addition, Huff is facing up to five years in prison on charges of criminal damage to state supported property, and up to three years on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding police, Novak said.

His trial is set for July 30.

Huff showed little emotion during the arraignment, asking public defender Sharmila Manak one question and nodding in acknowledging Novak's statements.

Huff remains held in county jail on $100,000 bail.

He was charged May 25 after a confrontation with Antioch police at 6:30 a.m. that ended with a woman dead in Gurnee hours later.

The chain of events started when Antioch police received complaints from residents in the 400 block of Donin Drive saying a man and woman were knocking on doors asking for money.

Officers arrived to find a white Volkswagen convertible with Huff behind the wheel. Police ordered him to stop the car, but he refused and rammed a squad car while leaving, authorities said.

Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot from the car, and a long-barreled weapon was spotted in the vehicle before it sped off, authorities said.

The vehicle was seen a short time later outside a house on the 40500 block of Route 83 in Antioch Township. Police surrounded the home, resulting in an hourslong standoff.

Before police arrived, Huff and Makell Meyerin, 31, ran from the home and obtained a Prius from a nearby house and left the area, police said.

About the time the standoff ended at 1 p.m., Gurnee police found Meyerin and Huff asleep in the Prius at Harper and Gould streets.

Authorities said Huff displayed overdose symptoms in the passenger seat, and Meyerin woke when police arrived and refused to let anyone near the vehicle. She drove off, striking a Gurnee Fire Department vehicle.

Officers followed the Prius to Chittenden Park, where it crashed. Meyerin left the vehicle and ran onto southbound Route 41. She was waving at passing cars with a rifle-style gun. Officers repeatedly tried to negotiate with her before shooting the Antioch Township woman, authorities said.

Meyerin was pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville at 2:49 p.m. Huff was treated at a hospital and released to police custody.

Huff returns to court July 11.