Judge OKs demolition of abandoned Elgin bowling alley once envisioned as church

A vacant, decrepit bowling alley on Elgin's southeast side that once was proposed for use as a church is one step closer to meeting the wrecking ball.

A Kane County judge this month gave the go-ahead for the city to demolish the 67,000-square-foot building after officials from the Glorious Life Worship Center, which owns the building at 11 Woodview Drive, failed to respond to notices of code violations, didn't respond to the lawsuit and did not come to court at all, court records show.

In his ruling, Judge David Akemann wrote that demolition was "warranted and appropriate" because the structure has deteriorated and needs a "substantial reconstruction" to be brought back to code.

Church leaders still have 30 days from June 14 to contest the judgment against them; after that, the city plans to demolish the building and make the church pay for it through a lien on the property.

"We don't want to act before that time is expired," Elgin Assistant Corporation Counsel Christopher Beck said. "Otherwise, the city is going to move expeditiously."

Beck could not specify if city administrators could sign off on a demolition contract, or if the matter has to go through a formal bid process, public comment and a full city council vote.

Elgin sued the church last year when officials said the structure was "dragging down the neighborhood."

According to the suit, the building's roof has been damaged and partially collapsed. Doors are missing locks, electrical outlets don't have covers, and furnaces lack exhaust pipes, among other violations.

Officials from Glorious Life Worship Center approached the city in February 2016 with an inquiry on what process to go through to use the building for religious instruction for small to large groups, bowling, indoor football and soccer, and a ministry area -- but never followed through.

The lawsuit cited 13 code violations and asked the judge to impose the maximum $750-per-day fine for each violation retroactive to Feb. 16. 2017. At $9,750 per day, that's an estimated $4.7 million if projected through last week's court ruling, but Akemann will have the final say on any fines.

The two sides are due back in court on Aug. 30 for Akemann to consider other injunctive measures.

"The primary thing the city seeks is compliance. It's not our goal to get huge fines," Beck said.