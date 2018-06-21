Chance the Rapper christens Great Wolf Lodge

The long-awaited grand opening of Great Wolf Lodge and water park in Gurnee was particularly splashy.

Chance the Rapper and participants from the Kids of the Kingdom summer camp were the first to plunge down the 15 waterslides Thursday morning.

Great Wolf Lodge presented Chance with a check for $75,000 for going down every slide. The money will go to the faith-based leadership camp, which is sponsored by his group SocialWorks.

The multi-Grammy winner led the crowd in a countdown to turn on the water and hit the big red button with two children from the camp along with Great Wolf Resorts Inc. CEO Murray Hennessy and lodge mascot Wiley the Wolf.

Most every trace of the building's previous Key Lime Cove theme has been replaced with the a Northwoods aesthetic.

There is an attraction every few feet at the water park, which is bigger than it was under previous management. Steps from the mini bowling lanes is a massive bright arcade which is near an indoor ropes course. Children wearing capes scurry about waving digital wands at hidden hot spots.

Hennessy said the renovation and improvements were the result of hard work by his team -- and $65 million.

The lodge opens for regular guests at 9 a.m. Friday at 1700 Nations Drive.