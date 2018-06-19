Woman charged in Des Plaines man's slaying in Chicago

hello

Aida Bustalic, 23, of Chicago is charged in the June 15 killing of Spiros Ibrem of Des Plaines

A 23-year-old woman faces a first-degree murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting last week of a Des Plaines man on Chicago's Northwest Side,.

Aida Busatlic, of Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood, appeared in Cook County court on the charge Monday, where a judge ordered her held without bond.

According to the Cook County state's attorney's office, Busatlic and several others, including 26-year-old Spiros Ibrem of Des Plaines, spent Thursday evening together in downtown Chicago before heading to a home on the 5000 block of North Bernard Street. The group continued to hang out in the basement of the home and drank alcohol, prosecutors said.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.