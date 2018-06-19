Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
posted: 6/19/2018 5:25 AM

Constable: Finding love not like job hunt

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video 'Date is a four-letter word'

    Video: 'Date is a four-letter word'

  • After decades of the single life by choice, Streamwood businessman Steven Provenzano says he understands some of the challenges facing single people who want to make a lasting connection with someone. His new book, "DATE! Is a Four-Letter Word: and Why You Should Never Use it," gives plenty of tips.

      After decades of the single life by choice, Streamwood businessman Steven Provenzano says he understands some of the challenges facing single people who want to make a lasting connection with someone. His new book, "DATE! Is a Four-Letter Word: and Why You Should Never Use it," gives plenty of tips.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • An author of nine books about résumés, cover letters and the search for a job, Streamwood entrepreneur Steven Provenzano says that process is far different from the one that leads to romantic relationships. His new book is titled "DATE! Is a Four-Letter Word: and Why You Should Never Use it."

      An author of nine books about résumés, cover letters and the search for a job, Streamwood entrepreneur Steven Provenzano says that process is far different from the one that leads to romantic relationships. His new book is titled "DATE! Is a Four-Letter Word: and Why You Should Never Use it."
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • People often are uncomfortable trying to find love through dating websites or apps on their cellphone, says Streamwood author Steven Provenzano. In his new book, "DATE! Is a Four-Letter Word: and Why You Should Never Use it," he offers advice and tips he's collected as a 58-year-old single man.

      People often are uncomfortable trying to find love through dating websites or apps on their cellphone, says Streamwood author Steven Provenzano. In his new book, "DATE! Is a Four-Letter Word: and Why You Should Never Use it," he offers advice and tips he's collected as a 58-year-old single man.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Online dating is a $2 billion business in the United States. But not every single person is comfortable, or competent, with that way of making connections. Streamwood author Steven Provenzano takes a different approach in his new book, "DATE! Is a Four-Letter Word: and Why You Should Never Use it."

      Online dating is a $2 billion business in the United States. But not every single person is comfortable, or competent, with that way of making connections. Streamwood author Steven Provenzano takes a different approach in his new book, "DATE! Is a Four-Letter Word: and Why You Should Never Use it."
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Burt Constable
 
 

June used to be the month for weddings, but recent surveys find that more and more people are postponing their marriage ceremony until September. Or October. Or never.

When it comes to tying the knot, the tide turned in 2014, when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed for the first time that the majority of Americans 16 and older were single. Illinois is home to more single adults than married adults. There are as many explanations for that singleness as there are single people.

"As a kid, I got scared about the whole marriage thing because I saw so many people get divorced," remembers Steven Provenzano, a 58-year-old Streamwood entrepreneur who serves as president of Executive Career Services & DTP and makes his living as a career coach and through books about résumés and making connections in the business world. "I was single by choice."

Provenzano built his career, bought a house, traveled to 31 countries and dated. He also wrote down his observations about his relationships during the decades. A few years ago, when he finally became interested in meeting a single woman and getting married, he thought about the best way to do that.

"Why don't I put it together in some kind of book that helps people?" Provenzano remembers thinking.

He acknowledges that some people might scoff at the idea of taking relationship advice from a man who has never married, but Provenzano says he has had serious relationships and vacationed with girlfriends but wasn't ready for a marriage commitment. The single man sees his new book, "DATE! Is a Four-Letter Word: and Why You Should Never Use it" (dateisafourletterword.com), as a way to teach single people how to make connections with other single people.

"Loneliness is big business," Provenzano notes. Online dating, which is a $2 billion industry in the United States, is the way a third of married couples meet in today's world. But that method doesn't work for some.

"Everybody's home alone with their cellphones and computers. A lot of people work by themselves so it's hard to meet people at work," Provenzano says. "Get away from your computer and cellphone and get out there and meet people. I think people should try to talk to as many people as they can."

The problem is that lots of people don't know how to talk face to face, Provenzano says. What works for his business clients searching for a good employer doesn't work for people hoping to make love connections.

"They over-analyze things, and they are trying to map it out like some kind of job or project," Provenzano says. "It's about emotion and chemistry. It's not about logistics. Logic kind of wrecks romance. Love is not logical."

Instead of being desperate to sell yourself and convince another person to buy into that, people should focus instead on, "How can I be a positive force in someone's life?" Provenzano says. "Keep an open mind, clear yourself of your past, be cordial and nice."

Provenzano's book contains advice and observations from eclectic sources such as Roger Daltrey, Shakespeare, Steve Jobs, Kahlil Gibran, Winston Churchill, The Talking Heads, Oscar Wilde, Sting, Poi Dog Pondering, Irina Dunn, Eric Clapton and Yogi Berra.

"We are influenced by a lot of things -- by music, by movies, by TV," Provenzano says. "A lot of messages tell us not to get married when we're growing up and to stay single and be cool and independent and all that. That affects people."

Having never married shouldn't be seen as a liability, Provenzano says, adding, "I avoided the horrible divorce. That's a good thing."

One piece of advice comes from his parents, who were married for 71 years until his dad's death in 2017. "It's simple. Put the other person ahead of you and cooperate," his mom told him. "Love each other, in front of your children; make sure they see you do that all the time."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account