Crime
updated: 6/19/2018 1:51 PM

12 arrested after drug, firearms trafficking probe in Elgin

  Jose Acosta, 24, of Carpentersville, was among 12 people arrested after an investigation by Elgin police into midlevel drug and firearms trafficking.

  Crystal Harp, 34, of Elburn, was among 12 people arrested after an investigation by Elgin police into midlevel drug and firearms trafficking.

  Rhandyl Morris, 25, of Naperville, was among 12 people arrested after an investigation by Elgin police into midlevel drug and firearms trafficking.

  Bryant Torres, 26, of Elgin, was among 12 people arrested after an investigation by Elgin police into midlevel drug and firearms trafficking.

Elena Ferrarin
 
 

Twelve people have been arrested in recent weeks by Elgin police after an investigation into midlevel drug and firearms trafficking, authorities said.

The arrests, made with the assistance of the FBI and Aurora police, stem from an investigation that began in late 2017, Elgin police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said Tuesday.

Police said the charges were as follows:

• Rene Espino, 24, of the 200 block of Jackson Street in Elgin was charged with unlawful delivery of heroin/fentanyl.

• Roberto Salgado, 22, of the 800 block of Bode Road in Elgin, was charged with unlawful delivery of heroin/fentanyl.

• Rogelio Salgado, 24, of the 800 block of Bode Road in Elgin, was charged with unlawful possession of heroin.

• Devyn Dodd, 23, of the 200 block of Chaparral Circle in Elgin, was charged with unlawful delivery of cocaine.

• Julio Jaimes, 25, of the 1200 block of Fairwood Court in Elgin, was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

• Bryant Torres, 26, of the 400 block of Gifford Street in Elgin, was charged with unlawful deliver of cocaine.

• Crystal Harp, 34, of the 4000 block High Point Court in Elburn, was charged with unlawful delivery of cocaine.

• Ismael Gutierrez, 18, of the 700 block of Bode Road in Elgin, was charged with unlawful delivery of cocaine.

• Lonnie Trent, 19, of the 500 block of Belmont Drive in Romeoville, was charged with unlawful delivery of a firearm.

• Rhandyl Morris, 25, of the 1700 Block of Atwood Circle in Naperville, was charged with unlawful distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine.

• Jose Acosta, 24, of the 7000 block of Lowell Drive in Carpentersville, was charged with unlawful distribution of cocaine.

• Jonathan Perez, 23, of the 200 block of Villa Street, who is in Kane County jail, will be served with a warrant for unlawful delivery of heroin/fentanyl, Hilton said.

Interim Police Chief Bill Wolf called opiate addiction "a serious threat to our community."

"We want people to know we have resources available to help those addicted, but we will also seek strong legal consequences for those who choose to illegally deal drugs and weapons in Elgin," he added.

Elgin police said residents can provide anonymous tips or information via the drug unit tip line at (847) 695-4195, the city's website at cityofelgin.org or by texting 847411, and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text along with the message.

