Wheeling teen sentenced to 7 years for convenience store robbery

A Wheeling teen who pleaded guilty to taking the cash drawer from a Prospect Heights convenience store last November was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Armed robbery without a firearm was one of the charges Miguel Plazola, 19, admitted to in exchange for the sentence, court records show. Plazola also pleaded guilty last week to burglary and aggravated fleeing and eluding,. He was sentenced to six years and three years, respectively. All three sentences are to be served concurrently.

Police say Plazola entered a 7-Eleven on the 0-100 block of N. Wolf Road about midnight Nov. 13, displayed a knife and demanded cash. He left in a vehicle seen heading east on Camp McDonald Road.

Moments after Prospect Heights police officers broadcast a description of Plazola and the car, a Mount Prospect officer saw a car matching that description at a gas station on the 1200 block of N. River Road. When the officer tried to approach, the car drove off.

The officer added the car's license plate number to the earlier broadcast. About 30 minutes later, Wheeling police stopped the vehicle in which the missing cash drawer was in plain view, police said.