Wauconda officials looking to reset water rates

hello

Wauconda officials are preparing to increase water and sewer rates. Daily Herald File Photo

As the construction of a Lake Michigan drinking water system in Wauconda continues, village officials are finalizing water and sewer rates for the next five years.

After discussing three options during a village board meeting Monday night, trustees informally settled on a plan that would increase average monthly bills to about $92 starting this August, up from about $84.

If approved, rates will rise in the ensuing years as well. By the 2023 fiscal year, the average bill would be about $137 per month.

Proceeds from the increased rates will be used to pay for the day-to-day operations of the new water system, repay the loans that funded the project and cover Wauconda's connection fee to the system, which is operated by the Central Lake County Joint Action Water Agency, Village Administrator Kevin Timony said.

One of the other options would have raised more money, and the third would have raised slightly less.

All six trustees voiced support for the middle proposal.

Trustee Linda Howe called it "the most balanced" option.

Trustee Tim Howe said it "creates the least amount of sticker shock."

The village board is expected to formally approve the new rates at its July 2 meeting.

The plan also would create the same water and sewer rates for residential, commercial and industrial customers by summer 2019. Each type of customer has a different rate now.

"It'll make billing a lot easier," Timony said.

Wauconda voters in 2012 approved a $50 million plan to connect to a Lake Michigan water system. Residents and businesses now get water from wells.

Funding has come from increased property taxes and water fees.

Construction of the water system began in 2014 and is scheduled to be completed by summer 2019. It's even coming in under budget, Timony said.