updated: 6/18/2018 5:50 PM

Elgin man charged with sixth DUI

An Elgin man has been charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant for the sixth time.

Elgin police arrested Byron Roe, 25, of the 12N400 block of Tina Trail, on June 14, according to Kane County court records.

An officer was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance and found Roe driving a Plymouth Voyager minivan on Hawthorne Street.

According to the officer's report, Roe failed several field sobriety tests and "admitted to consuming six Xanax." Xanax is a tranquilizer.

At the time, Roe was out on bail in four driving-under-the-influence-of-alcohol cases. He had just been in court June 8, where prosecutors sought to increase his bail.

They alleged that between June 1 and 13, Roe had tampered with an alcohol-monitoring device he had been ordered to wear, and that the device also indicated he had consumed alcohol, which a judge had prohibited.

On June 16, a judge raised his bail to $150,000, and Roe is now in the Kane County jail.

He is charged with aggravated driving under the influence -- sixth violation, a Class X felony; possession of a controlled substance; and driving while his license was suspended, revoked or canceled.

He is due to appear in court Thursday.

According to Kane County court records, Roe pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol in 2014 and received supervision, which he completed.

Kane County records show one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in 2016.

It appears he was arrested and charged with DUI twice in Elgin in 2017, according to Kane County court records.

In a case from March 2017, he was accused of hitting an Elgin police car that had been stopped while the officer was writing a traffic ticket.

