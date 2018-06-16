Hot time at Villa Park's Summerfest

You've gotta give the organizers of Villa Park's Summerfest celebration credit for one thing: They couldn't have picked a more summery day than Saturday to close out their two-day bash.

The fest is designed to bring the community together for two days of live music, children's games, local arts and food. And this year, it also was designed to bring residents together to find some cool shade and something cold to drink at Ardmore Avenue and Park Avenue near the Illinois Prairie Path.

Summerfest originally was organized by a volunteer commission, but this year the village's Parks and Recreation Department took over planning for the first time. They scheduled all sorts of kids activities for Saturday and plenty of bands -- all with the idea of providing visitors with a hot time.

But maybe not quite this hot.