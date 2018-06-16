Heat cancels Elk Grove parade, but RotaryFest goes on

hello

Some -- but not many -- saw the heat-related cancellation of Elk Grove Village's Hometown Parade Saturday afternoon as an opportunity to get to the food, rides and games of Elk Grove RotaryFest a bit sooner.

"It did change our plans," said David McLain of Elk Grove, who'd originally expected to visit the carnival with his wife and their kids ranging in age from 5 to 11 on the day after the parade. "The kids wouldn't let us not come."

Arriving just after 2 p.m., though, he said the family would play it by ear on how long they'd stay.

Kimberly Fay of Mount Prospect said she and her early-arriving family usually watch the parade first before heading to the carnival. It's been a tradition for them since her attendance of neighboring Elk Grove High School.

"I think we thought we'd brave it," she said of the heat. "It's not quite as bad as I anticipated."

Elk Grove Deputy Police Chief Nick Olsen, working the Rotary Club's wait-free beer stand in the early afternoon, said he knew of the village's parade being canceled only once before -- but that was for flooding.

He and Rotary Club President Steve Pickett agreed that whether because of the distraction of the parade or this year's heat, the Saturday crowd at RotaryFest doesn't usually grow until about 5 p.m.