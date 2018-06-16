Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/16/2018 4:29 PM

Heat cancels Elk Grove parade, but RotaryFest goes on

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Kimberly Fay of Mount Prospect enjoys a soothing cool mist with 4-year-old daughter Hannah while 8-year-old daughter Carena scopes out the carnival ahead during a hot Saturday afternoon at Elk Grove RotaryFest.

      Kimberly Fay of Mount Prospect enjoys a soothing cool mist with 4-year-old daughter Hannah while 8-year-old daughter Carena scopes out the carnival ahead during a hot Saturday afternoon at Elk Grove RotaryFest.
    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

Some -- but not many -- saw the heat-related cancellation of Elk Grove Village's Hometown Parade Saturday afternoon as an opportunity to get to the food, rides and games of Elk Grove RotaryFest a bit sooner.

"It did change our plans," said David McLain of Elk Grove, who'd originally expected to visit the carnival with his wife and their kids ranging in age from 5 to 11 on the day after the parade. "The kids wouldn't let us not come."

Arriving just after 2 p.m., though, he said the family would play it by ear on how long they'd stay.

Kimberly Fay of Mount Prospect said she and her early-arriving family usually watch the parade first before heading to the carnival. It's been a tradition for them since her attendance of neighboring Elk Grove High School.

"I think we thought we'd brave it," she said of the heat. "It's not quite as bad as I anticipated."

Elk Grove Deputy Police Chief Nick Olsen, working the Rotary Club's wait-free beer stand in the early afternoon, said he knew of the village's parade being canceled only once before -- but that was for flooding.

He and Rotary Club President Steve Pickett agreed that whether because of the distraction of the parade or this year's heat, the Saturday crowd at RotaryFest doesn't usually grow until about 5 p.m.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account