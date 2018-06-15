Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/15/2018 4:42 PM

One dead, one hurt in fiery Glendale Heights crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

One person was killed and another injured in a fiery crash early Friday morning on North Avenue west of Glen Ellyn Road in Glendale Heights, authorities said.

Police said they responded at 2:11 a.m. and found two vehicles involved in the crash, including one that had burst into flames.

The driver of one car was assisted from his vehicle and taken to GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights for treatment. The driver of the second car was trapped inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

The DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team was called to reconstruct the crash. Eastbound North Avenue was closed between Bloomingdale and Glen Ellyn roads until roughly 7:50 a.m.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and the cause of the crash has not been determined. They did not release the names of either driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 260-6070.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account