One dead, one hurt in fiery Glendale Heights crash

One person was killed and another injured in a fiery crash early Friday morning on North Avenue west of Glen Ellyn Road in Glendale Heights, authorities said.

Police said they responded at 2:11 a.m. and found two vehicles involved in the crash, including one that had burst into flames.

The driver of one car was assisted from his vehicle and taken to GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights for treatment. The driver of the second car was trapped inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

The DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team was called to reconstruct the crash. Eastbound North Avenue was closed between Bloomingdale and Glen Ellyn roads until roughly 7:50 a.m.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and the cause of the crash has not been determined. They did not release the names of either driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 260-6070.