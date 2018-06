Glendale Heights cops won't release details on fatal crash

Glendale Heights police are remaining mum about a fatal car crash early Friday that closed eastbound lanes of North Avenue at Bloomingdale Road for several hours.

The crash was on North Avenue just west of Glen Ellyn Road, officials said. North Avenue reopened at 8 a.m.

Police did not provide any information about what caused the crash, who died, or how many vehicles were involved.