Elk Grove Village's Hometown Parade canceled

The Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, has been canceled due to the extreme heat forecast for the safety of all participants. The National Weather Service has issued an alert for a dangerous combination of high heat and humidity. Temperatures are forecast to be up to 96 degrees, with a heat index as high as 104 degrees. While the parade has been canceled, the Elk Grove Rotary Fest still will take place. Attendees are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun as much as possible. Cooling centers available during the extreme heat include the Elk Grove Public Library, Elk Grove Village Park District Pavilion, The Hattendorf Center and the Elk Grove Village Municipal Center.