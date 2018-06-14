Man injured in Hampshire construction accident

A man was seriously injured Thursday in a construction accident in Hampshire, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responded at 2:06 p.m. to a house under construction on the 49W000 block of Melms Road, where a man was pinned between a stack of construction wood and a semitrailer, according to the Hampshire Fire Protection District. Lt. Eric Larson said it appeared the lumber shifted off a forklift while it was being removed from the trailer.

Crews stabilized the stack of lumber and freed the man in about 30 minutes, Deputy Chief Trevor Herrmann said. A Flight for Life helicopter took the victim to a Rockford hospital.