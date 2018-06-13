Woman accused of striking three with SUV after domestic dispute in Waukegan

A domestic dispute in Waukegan resulted in a 2-year-old boy's being airlifted to the hospital and left two others injured after, police say, a Chicago woman struck the three victims with her sport-utility vehicle.

On Tuesday, police in Waukegan responded to reports of a fight at a home on the 500 block of Helmholz Ave. They learned 20-year-old Zaria Greenlee of Chicago, had had an argument with one of the victims, authorities said in a news release.

Police said Greenlee then got in her GMC Envoy and began to drive erratically, hitting the 2-year-old boy and his grandmother as she held him.

Greenlee also struck a third victim, the boy's uncle, before she tried unsuccessfully to flee, police said.

Police said the 2-year-old boy was airlifted to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago with internal injuries, and the other two victims were treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and released.

Greenlee was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a weapon, one count of aggravated battery, two counts of battery and one count of reckless driving and driving with an expired license, police said. She is being held on a $250,000 bail and is due in court July 9, authorities said.