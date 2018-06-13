Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/13/2018 6:39 PM

Woman accused of striking three with SUV after domestic dispute in Waukegan

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Christopher Hacker
Daily Herald Correspondent

A domestic dispute in Waukegan resulted in a 2-year-old boy's being airlifted to the hospital and left two others injured after, police say, a Chicago woman struck the three victims with her sport-utility vehicle.

On Tuesday, police in Waukegan responded to reports of a fight at a home on the 500 block of Helmholz Ave. They learned 20-year-old Zaria Greenlee of Chicago, had had an argument with one of the victims, authorities said in a news release.

Police said Greenlee then got in her GMC Envoy and began to drive erratically, hitting the 2-year-old boy and his grandmother as she held him.

Greenlee also struck a third victim, the boy's uncle, before she tried unsuccessfully to flee, police said.

Police said the 2-year-old boy was airlifted to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago with internal injuries, and the other two victims were treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and released.

Greenlee was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a weapon, one count of aggravated battery, two counts of battery and one count of reckless driving and driving with an expired license, police said. She is being held on a $250,000 bail and is due in court July 9, authorities said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account