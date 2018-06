Bloomingdale police investigating shooting at Burlington Coat Factory

Bloomingdale police are investigating a shooting at the Burlington Coat Factory store at Stratford Square Mall, Chief Frank Giammarese said Tuesday afternoon.

Giammarese said the investigation is in its early stages, but initial reports indicate the store's loss prevention officer was shot and wounded by an unidentified man.

Giammarese said both the suspect and the victim are being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. The victim's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.