updated: 6/11/2018 2:03 PM

'He was a legend of Mount Prospect;' Blind roller derby champion Sammy Skobel dies at 92

  • Sammy Skobel is seen here in his "Hot Dogs Plus" restaurant, formerly on the northwest corner of Busse Avenue and Main Street. Skobel died Saturday at 92.

    Courtesy of the Mount Prospect Historical Society

Chacour Koop
 
 

Sammy Skobel, the blind roller derby champion and longtime owner of Sammy Skobel's Hot Dogs Plus, has died at 92.

Skobel died in his sleep Saturday at his Mount Prospect home, several years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, family members said Monday. He's being remembered for his sense of humor and intense belief in the power of positive attitude.

"He was a firm believer that one's limitations should never dictate their outcome in life," said his son, Stephen Skobel.

As a 5-year-old boy, scarlet fever caused Skobel to become legally blind. He did not let the disability stop him.

Skobel would go on to have a 20-year career as an accomplished skater in the roller derby beginning in 1945. After retiring from the roller derby, he opened Sammy Skobel's Hot Dogs Plus in 1967 at 34 S. Main St. in Mount Prospect.

To help hundreds of blind skiers learn independence, he also established the American Blind Skiing Foundation with his wife, Acrivie, who he married in 1952.

The couple enjoyed 66 years together, Acrivie Skobel said.

"He was a legend of Mount Prospect," she added.

Friends are invited to celebrate Sammy's life from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Mount Prospect's Brick City Tavern, 34 S. Main St. -- the site of the original Sammy Skobel's Hot Dogs Plus.

