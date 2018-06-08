Did you lose several thousand dollars in Prospect Heights?

Did you lose several thousand dollars in cash last month? Prospect Heights police would like to know.

Authorities said Friday that a "Good Samaritan" turned in a significant sum of cash to police -- rather than abscond with the loot. Now the police department hopes to reconnect the money with its rightful owner.

The person most likely dropped the cash in early May at an undisclosed location within the city, police said. However, other details weren't released and will be used to make sure the cash isn't given to the wrong person.

"I'm obviously withholding some information to ensure that we identify the correct person, if possible," Police Chief Al Steffen said.

Anyone with information or questions about the case can call Deputy Chief Jim Zawlocki at (847) 398-5511.