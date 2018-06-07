Police: Driver on phone before Huntley-area crash that killed toddler

An Indiana man was using his cellphone while driving last year when his car rear-ended a stalled vehicle on Interstate 90 near Huntley, killing a 3-year-old boy, authorities said Friday.

Matthew Munz, 49, of Zionsville, Indiana, faces two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a communication device stemming from the March 23, 2017 crash, Illinois State Police said Friday while announcing his arrest. Munz, who is free on $10,000 bond, will be prosecuted by the Kane County state's attorney's office, officials said.

According to police, Munz was driving a black Ford Fusion westbound on I-90 near Huntley when it struck the rear of a red Ford Taurus that had become disabled in the middle lane of traffic. The collision killed a 3-year-old Rockford boy who was in the Ford's back seat and critically injured a 30-year-old Dixon man in the front passenger seat.

The Taurus' 26-year-old driver and Munz suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

State police said an extensive investigation into the fatal crash yielded evidence showing Munz was unlawfully using his cellphone moments prior to the crash.

Munz, who faces up to three years in prison if convicted, is scheduled to appear in Kane County court July 13.