DuPage County authorities still mum days after fatal shooting

hello

More than four days have passed since a man was gunned down near Lake Street and Wheaton Road in an unincorporated area of DuPage County near Bloomingdale and Roselle.

Since that time, county law enforcement officials have refused to release any details of the shooting, including the victim's name, a description of the suspect or any narrative about what led to the crime.

Authorities say they see no reason to release information on the homicide because they believe the shooting was an isolated case and there is no danger to the public.

That explanation isn't sitting well with at least one neighbor who lives near where the body was found.

"The statement from the sheriff is very ambiguous," said the resident from the 300 block of DePinto in Bloomingdale, who asked not to be identified because the gunman is still on the loose. "The fact that someone was murdered outside and within a few dozen feet of our back door is very disturbing and we'd like to know what happened."

Sheriff's deputies began the investigation shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They released their first statement about the probe via email at 10:52 a.m. Monday and have not released any information since.

The lone statement, in its entirely, reads "The DuPage County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the area of Lake Street and Wheaton Road in unincorporated Roselle. Investigators began the investigation in the early morning hours of June 3rd. This investigation is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public related to the investigation.

"At this time no further information is available."

Sgt. Robert Harris said Thursday that authorities believe neither the shooter nor the victim are "from the area and it was confirmed that the person of interest left the area and county after the incident."

Officials at the DuPage coroner's office continue to refer all questions about the deceased to the DuPage County state's attorney's office, which continues to decline requests for information.