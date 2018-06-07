Comedy Central show pokes fun at Libertarian governor candidate Kash Jackson

The legal issues involving Grayson "Kash" Jackson, the Antioch Libertarian candidate for governor, became comedic fodder on a national scale during a two-minute segment last week on Comedy Central's "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper."

Klepper poked fun at Jackson during a May 30 segment called "Fringewatch: 2018." In the segment, Klepper ribbed Jackson for changing his name from Benjamin Winderweedle in 2017, accusations made by the ex-wife regarding the way Jackson punished his children, and the size of Jackson's belt buckle.

Klepper, who is best known for a three-year stint as a correspondent on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" before headlining the "The Opposition" in 2017, used Daily Herald stories about Jackson on the show.

Jackson was not immediately available for comment.

On May 31, Lake County Judge Joseph Salvi ruled Jackson is in contempt of court for not paying money he owes his ex-wife for child support, education, and other related expenses. Jackson has until Aug. 6 to pay his ex-wife more than $3,000 or face incarceration for up to six months, court records show.

Jackson has repeatedly said he's a victim of a rigged legal system that forces him to pay excessive amounts to see his children.

He has said he is unemployed and living exclusively on disability and pension payments from serving 20 years in the Navy. He's said in court he takes home about $4,500 a month from those benefits.

Payments for his children total about $2,500 per month, an amount Jackson said in court that he can't afford.

Parental rights is a key campaign issue for Jackson, who was named the Libertarian gubernatorial candidate in March.