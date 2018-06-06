Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/6/2018 9:49 PM

Willow Creek board leader says Hybels made inappropriate choices

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Bill Hybels stepped down as senior pastor of Willow Creek Community Church on April 10.

      Bill Hybels stepped down as senior pastor of Willow Creek Community Church on April 10.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2107

  • Lane Moyer, the new chairman of the elder board of Willow Creek Community Church, speaks to congregants Wednesday about where the South Barrington-based church stands on reaching out to founder Bill Hybel's accusers.

      Lane Moyer, the new chairman of the elder board of Willow Creek Community Church, speaks to congregants Wednesday about where the South Barrington-based church stands on reaching out to founder Bill Hybel's accusers.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Willow Creek Community Church founder Bill Hybels made inappropriate choices on the job that led some women to believe they had been wronged, according to a leader who spoke at Wednesday night's service.

Lane Moyer, the new chair of the elder board at the South Barrington megachurch, provided an update as a result of the hiring of a Christian conflict-resolution organization to serve as an independent and neutral third party to speak with women who have made allegations of inappropriate conduct against Hybels.

Moyer said accusations against Hybels date back at least 20 years.

"There's truth Bill made inappropriate choices in how he conducted certain meetings," Moyer said. "There's truth that the women who shared their stories felt very uncomfortable and felt that Bill had wronged them. There is truth that Bill was accountable to the board of elders and we should have done a better job of holding him accountable and placing limitations to protect against some of the behaviors. For all of this, we apologize."

Hybels has been silent since stepping down as senior pastor April 10. His departure came six months before his planned retirement and three weeks after published allegations of unwanted kissing and hugging, suggestive comments and other improper behavior that spanned decades.

Moyer declined to elaborate after speaking to the crowd.

During the service, Moyer said the elder board is working on a new policy that will provide "guardrails" for Willow Creek's lead pastor and lead teaching pastor so there is accountability for interactions with the opposite sex "that are godly, respectful and consistent with ethical principles." Heather Larson serves as lead pastor, and Steve Carter is lead teaching pastor.

"This policy will also establish clear expectations for maintaining a healthy spiritual and relational balance," he added. "The elders will receive regular reporting on how these values are being upheld."

Willow Creek plans to have an outside, third-party system for reporting concerns about the top two pastors, with notifications going directly to the elders.

In providing an update on Hybels, Moyer said the retired senior pastor wrote a letter to church officials stating his family deeply appreciates prayers that have been offered for them. Hybels also wants to learn everything that God wants to teach him during his season of reflection that will not be rushed, according to Moyer.

Moyer apologized for the elder board's initial response to the claims against Hybels.

"As we stated previously, we are deeply regretful and sorry that our initial tone was one of defensiveness," he said, "and that it cast the women in an unfair and negative light. We are also very sorry that, as stated, that these were all lies. Any sweeping statement in a situation like this is inaccurate."

Willow Creek talking with Hybels' accusers through third party
Related Article
Willow Creek talking with Hybels' accusers through third party
 
Willow Creek elders: 'We are sorry. ... Some of (Bill Hybels') choices were inappropriate'
Related Article
Willow Creek elders: 'We are sorry. ... Some of (Bill Hybels') choices were inappropriate'
 
Related Article
DuPage church withdraws from Willow Creek Association summit
 
Willow Creek elders to examine new claims against Hybels
Related Article
Willow Creek elders to examine new claims against Hybels
 
Publication of new, existing Hybels books stopped
Related Article
Publication of new, existing Hybels books stopped
 
How does a church carry on without its founder?
Related Article
How does a church carry on without its founder?
 
Amid misconduct charges, Hybels retiring from Willow Creek immediately
Related Article
Amid misconduct charges, Hybels retiring from Willow Creek immediately
 
Willow Creek, Hybels again answer questions about denied allegations
Related Article
Willow Creek, Hybels again answer questions about denied allegations
 
Willow Creek's Hybels: 'I respect women. I have never been unfaithful'
Related Article
Willow Creek's Hybels: 'I respect women. I have never been unfaithful'
 
Related Article
Statements from Bill Hybels, Willow Creek Elder Board chairwoman
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account