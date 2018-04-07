Breaking News Bar
 
NFL linebacker, Birmingham mayor highlight King dinner in Hoffman Estates

  • The Rev. Clyde Brooks, chairman of the Illinois Commission on Diversity and Human Relations, talks with guests, including Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, left, and Birmingham, Alabama, Mayor Randall Woodfin, right, before the 50th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Dinner Saturday at the Chicago Northwest Marriott Hotel in Hoffman Estates.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Rev. Dr. Nathaniel L. Edmond, pastor of the Second Baptist Church of Elgin, left, greets Randall Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, before the 50th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Dinner Saturday at the Chicago Northwest Marriott Hotel in Hoffman Estates.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Rev. Clyde Brooks, chairman of the Illinois Commission on Diversity and Human Relations, presents Denver Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall with an ICDHR Courage Award during the 50th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Dinner at the Chicago Northwest Marriott Hotel in Hoffman Estates on Saturday. The award recognized Marshall's efforts to improve community relations between police and youth in the Denver Colorado metropolitan area.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Denver Broncos NFL Linebacker Brandon Marshall talks about taking a knee before the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season Saturday during the 50th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Dinner at the Chicago Northwest Marriott Hotel in Hoffman Estates.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • The Rev. Clyde Brooks, chairman of the Illinois Commission on Diversity and Human Relations, right, presents the Dr. King Lifetime Achievement Award to John R. Burgess, left, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Dinner Saturday at the Chicago Northwest Marriott Hotel in Hoffman Estates.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Greg Sweigert of Arlington Heights, left, talks about how he marched in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral procession with Bobby Kennedy during the 50th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Dinner in Hoffman Estates on Saturday. Beth Drost of Arlington Heights, right, listens.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • The Rev. Dr. Nathaniel L. Edmond, pastor of the Second Baptist Church of Elgin, left, talks with the Rev. Clyde Brooks, chairman of the Illinois Commission on Diversity and Human Relations, right, before the 50th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Dinner Saturday at the Chicago Northwest Marriott Hotel in Hoffman Estates.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
 
 

A remembrance dinner held Saturday in Hoffman Estates honored national and local figures -- including an NFL linebacker and the mayor of Birmingham, Alabama -- for their courage and leadership in continuing the fight for equality led by Martin Luther King Jr.

This was the 50th annual remembrance dinner held by the Arlington Heights-based Illinois Commission on Diversity and Human Relations; it aims to honor King and his activism.

"This is a historic night," said the Rev. Clyde Brooks, who chairs the Illinois Commission on Diversity and Human Relations. In the 1960s, he worked with King as a member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

This year's event Saturday at the Chicago Northwest Marriott drew more than 400 people -- municipal, business and faith leaders from throughout the region, including Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

"People have awakened to the need for civil and social democracy," Preckwinkle said in her brief remarks, "and it is my hope that the stars shine through."

The evening always features awards, and this year's courage award went to Brandon Marshall, a linebacker with the Denver Broncos.

"I never played for the Chicago Bears," he quipped to the crowd, separating himself from the former Bears wide receiver with the same name. "I actually have the Super Bowl ring, which I brought with me."

His tone changed when he described the 2016 season, when he knelt on the sidelines during the playing of the national anthem, and what prompted him to stand up staring with the 2017 season.

"I spoke to the Denver Police Department, and I visited the schools," Marshall said. "Once I saw the Denver police change its use of force policy, I felt I had had hand in it. I thought, 'That's a win'."

Randall Woodfin, the mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, gave the evening's keynote address. He was elected in October, after defeating the incumbent mayor, William Bell, in a runoff election. Woodfin previously had served as president of the Birmingham City School Board, and he talked about bringing about change by investing in the youth.

"I was humbled to walk the same campus as Dr. King," Woodfin said of his years at Morehouse College in Atlanta. "I know the importance of servant leadership and to go back home to your community and make a difference."

Woodfin reflected on his decision to return to his native city after college and law school and become involved in the city's resilience.

"Fifty years later, we have a lot of work to do," Woodfin added. "And as the mayor of an urban city, I'm on the front lines of the work that needs to be done."

