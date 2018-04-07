Mount Prospect deal with tollway clears way for annexation

Mount Prospect trustees last week approved an agreement with the Illinois Tollway Authority that gives the village the opportunity to annex property along I-90 in the future.

The area in question is approximately 3.7 acres south of Oakton Street, west of Higgins Creek, and north and northwest of I-90.

Village Manager Michael Cassady said it consists of primarily commercial and industrial property and with the tollway deal is surrounded by the village.

"We think the I-90 boundary is an appropriate village boundary," Cassady said.

He said the annexation would be a separate matter for the board to consider, but he said, "At this point, we cannot gain the ability to annex that property without this strip."

Cassady explained that the agreement mirrors a similar agreement with the tollway in 2015 that enabled the village to annex the Lake Briarwood and Lynn Court Condominiums, near I-90. That action allowed the village to completely surround the Lynn Court Condominiums.