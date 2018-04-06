Mount Prospect names detective as officer of the year

William Ryan, center, Mount Prospect Officer of the Year for 2017, stands with runners-up Eric Knippel and Christopher Johansen. Courtesy of Gregory Sill, Mount Prospect Police Department

Mount Prospect investigator William Ryan, left, shakes hands with Police Chief John Koziol after being named Officer of the Year for 2017. Courtesy of Gregory Sill, Mount Prospect Police Department

Mount Prospect recognized those who serve and protect at this week's village board meeting, with investigator William Ryan selected as Officer of the Year for 2017.

Police Chief John Koziol said Ryan is involved in homicide investigations throughout the area as a member of the Major Case Assistance Team.

Koziol said Ryan was named an investigator in May.

Koziol said Ryan's achievements in 2017 include the apprehension of a suspect for attempted murder. The suspect initially was arrested in 2015, but jumped bond and fled the jurisdiction, he said.

"For the next year, detective Ryan scoured the internet and surveilled possible addresses for the suspect. This year, the long effort by detective Ryan was eventually rewarded with the capture of this most dangerous felon."

In another case, Koziol said, Palatine police were investigating an ongoing fencing operation. Over a four-month period, Ryan conducted seven undercover controlled sales of purported stolen liquor. Through these undercover operations, he was able to gather evidence that resulted in two arrests, the seizure of two vehicles and the recovery of $47,000.

And in the wake of an armed robbery of a Mount Prospect phone store, Ryan reviewed intelligence fliers and determined there was a pattern of such robberies of phone stores throughout the metropolitan area.

Through a source, Ryan found two possible suspects. Victims and witnesses positively identified the suspects. Through the same source, he learned that the two were about to commit an armed robbery of a phone store in Homewood. He then coordinated with the FBI and conducted surveillance. The suspects were taken into custody prior to entering the store. Ryan obtained a confession regarding their involvement in the Mount Prospect robbery, Koziol said.

Two runners-up also were honored: officers Eric Knippel and Christopher Johansen, both three-year veterans assigned to the patrol section.

Koziol outlined their work on numerous arrests they were involved in during the year.

"While these are both midnight officers, while everybody is home asleep in their bed safe, these guys are out there protecting us," Koziol said. "I just want to announce this to bad guys who choose to traverse through Mount Prospect after dark. They do so at their own peril with young men like these guys out there."