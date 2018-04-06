Buffalo Grove fire contained to bedroom

A fire in a single-family home Friday morning in Buffalo Grove was contained to a second-floor bedroom, authorities said.

Four residents were able to leave the house on their own after the fire broke out about 6:20 a.m. on the 600 block of Hickory Drive.

About 45 minutes later, they complained of difficulty breathing, and were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for smoke inhalation, according to a Buffalo Grove Fire Department news release.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury and was released after being treated at the hospital, authorities said.

Buffalo Grove and Arlington Heights firefighters were first on scene to extinguish the fire.

A dollar estimate of damages had not yet been determined Friday, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation, officials said.