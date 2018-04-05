Wisconsin man gets 41 years for stabbing 3 people, 1 dog in Buffalo Grove

A Wisconsin man charged with stabbing three people and a dog during a 2016 home invasion in Buffalo Grove was sentenced to a total of 41 years in prison Thursday.

Jacob William Beeman, 31, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated animal cruelty. In exchange, he was sentenced to 13 years for each attempted murder count and two years for the aggravated animal cruelty, court records show. Beeman, who has been held in Cook County jail on a $2 million bail, must serve the sentences consecutively, prosecutors said.

The 46-year-old homeowner was asleep while his 19-year-old son, a 16-year-old female friend and two others were playing a video game in a bedroom shortly after midnight on Aug. 10, 2016, according to prosecutors.

The bedroom's window air conditioner was pushed in and Beeman -- wearing black gloves and a bandanna over his face -- stuck his upper body through the window and waved a knife at the young people.

Beeman then went to the front door and kicked it in. The victims' screams alerted the homeowner, who, along with his German shepherd, confronted Beeman. The dog attacked Beeman, who stabbed him in the neck and leg. Beeman then attacked the homeowner, prosecutors said.

The homeowner's son attempted to fire at Beeman with a pellet gun, but the gun didn't fire. Beeman stabbed the son twice in the arm and once in the forehead, prosecutors said. The girl was stabbed in her hand and the top of her head.

In the meantime, the homeowner, who has a valid firearm owners identification card, retrieved his semiautomatic from his safe and fired one round.

The victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Beeman fled the home and was arrested a short time later at a Wheeling gas station after a clerk called to report a suspicious person just as Buffalo Grove police were putting out information on the stabbings.

The description of the offender matched that of Beeman, who police said had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and dried blood on his neck and right arm that he could not explain.

According to prosecutors, Beeman told police he went to the Buffalo Grove house to do a "drug rip." No drugs were found at the house.