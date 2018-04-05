Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/5/2018 5:18 PM

Rolling Meadows teen sentenced for 2016 shooting

Barbara Vitello
 
 

A Rolling Meadows teen was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday after he admitted his involvement in a shooting two years ago.

Jonathan Argueta-Hernandez, 18, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm in the Aug. 23, 2016, shooting in an apartment complex on the 1100 block of Algonquin Road.

When police arrived, paramedics were treating an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the buttocks. The man was treated and released.

A witness identified Argueta-Hernandez as the shooter. Additionally, the shooting was captured on video surveillance.

Argueta-Hernandez received credit for 580 days in custody.

