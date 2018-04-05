Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 4/5/2018 6:05 PM

New Kane County CASA advocates embark on 'life-changing' roles

  • Kane County Judge Linda Abrahamson swears in the newest Kane County CASA advocates Thursday during the 15th annual Hands Around the Courthouse at the Third Street Courthouse in Geneva. The event is aimed at raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • People hold hands Thursday during the 15th annual Hands Around the Courthouse in Geneva. The event is aimed at raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Community members hold hands Thursday during the 15th annual Hands Around the Courthouse in Geneva. The event is aimed at raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Executive Director of CASA Kane County, Gloria Kelley, speaks to crowds Thursday during the 15th annual Hands Around the Courthouse in Geneva. The event is aimed at raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

Community members gathered Thursday in Geneva's Third Street Courthouse atrium to show their support for a new set of specially trained court advocates and the battle against child abuse.

"You are making a life-changing decision," said CASA Kane County Executive Director Gloria Kelley after Kane County Judge Linda Abrahamson swore in the new advocates at the 15th annual Hands Around the Courthouse event. "Society has a moral obligation to ensure the basic needs and rights of every child are met."

Each year. Kane County CASA serves about 500 abused and neglected children. The Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs, undergo rigorous training in preparation for their roles.

Forty percent of the children served by CASA Kane County are under the age of 6, and each year the state's Department of Children and Family Services receives about 250,000 calls to its hotline (800) 25-ABUSE, Kelley said.

Dan Duffy, president of Prevent Child Abuse America, which has a partnership with CASA Kane County, said the best way people can help prevent child abuse is to mentor others, advocate, talk about prevention and donate to good causes.

"Abuse and neglect is 100 percent preventable," he said.

