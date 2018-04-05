Longtime DuPage board member stepping down

Paul Fichtner, who has served nearly 14 years on the DuPage County Board, is resigning his seat next week -- roughly eight months sooner than expected.

The Elmhurst Republican announced in January he was planning to step down from his District 1 seat when his term ends Nov. 30 because he has a new job as a CFO in Chicago. Now he says he must move up his last day in office to April 10.

"At one point, I thought I could do both positions," Fichtner said Thursday. "I'm finding it's not easy to have a career and to perform public service, especially if you have to take one day off a week to do it."

While Fichtner has attended county board meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, he's been missing committee meetings on the other Tuesdays.

"My attendance has been light over the past few months for committee meetings," he said. "To me, that's just not acceptable."

The 56-year-old said it wouldn't be fair to his constituents or his career to continue.

"I think it's a good time to step down," he said. "It's time to focus on my career now."

Fichtner has served on the board since 2004 after serving nine years as an Elmhurst alderman.

"I'm very satisfied with what I've been able to contribute toward good, efficient government at the local level," he said. "It's made me a better person."

County board Chairman Dan Cronin will have 60 days to nominate Fichtner's replacement. The full county board must approve the appointment.

Whoever is appointed will serve until Nov. 30.

In the fall, voters will determine who will get the seat for the next four years.

During last month's primary, Republican voters picked incumbent Sam Tornatore of Roselle and Dino Gavanes of Itasca to be the GOP nominees for two District 1 seats. They will face Elmhurst Democrats Ashley J. Selmon and Zahra Suratwala.

District 1 includes all or portions of Addison, Bensenville, Bloomingdale, Elmhurst, Glendale Heights, Itasca, Lombard, Roselle, Villa Park and Wood Dale.