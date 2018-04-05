Elgin police chief expected to start June 4 in Colorado

Elgin Police Chief Jeff Swoboda has accepted a job offer in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he is expected to start June 4.

"I am very excited and humbled to be chosen as the Fort Collins police chief," Swoboda said Thursday. "I am looking forward to working with the community and the highly committed staff to reach the clearly stated goal of making Fort Collins the safest city in the country."

His annual salary will be $192,000, Fort Collins officials said in a news release. His current salary is $178,200. The job offer is contingent upon successful completion of a physical and psychological exam.

"I am thrilled to offer this position to Chief Swoboda, as it is clear he is the top candidate for Fort Collins," Fort Collins City Manager Darin Atteberry said. "In approximately 20 meetings with his Elgin Police Department colleagues, representatives from city hall, the mayor, city manager, the media, community organizations and neighborhood groups, I learned about his commitment to service, his passion for excellence and his ability to hold all to a high level of accountability."

Swoboda joined the Elgin Police Department in 1992 and worked his way up the ranks until being named chief in 2010.

Starting a new chapter is exciting, but he's also sad about leaving people in Elgin, he said.

"I still haven't gotten my head around it," he said. "I came here as a kid of 22 and it's really the only job I have ever known. This community is part of who I am, like family."

"I know I am not alone with my heartfelt gratitude for the chief's commendable service to the city of Elgin and in wishing the best for Jeff always," Elgin City Manager Rick Kozal said.

"Chief Swoboda has distinguished himself during his career with the Elgin Police Department and his leadership as chief will be sorely missed within the organization and the community.

"The talent runs deep in the department and all effort will be made to ensure that Chief Swoboda's successor will build on that strong foundation."

Swoboda was announced as the top candidate for the Colorado job March 9. Three days later, Elgin had its first fatal shooting by police in 19 years, and Swoboda said he would delay any departure by a few months to continue leading the department during a difficult time.

An hour north of Denver, Fort Collins is the fourth largest city in Colorado, with a population of roughly 170,000 and a police force of 225 officers. Elgin has a population of roughly 115,000 residents and 182 officers.