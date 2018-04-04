Breaking News Bar
 
Suburban filmmaker bringing movie to Durty Nellie's

  • Durty Nellie's in Palatine will host a special screening of suburban filmmaker Giancarlo Iannotta's award winning "My Country" on Thursday, May 3.

Bob Susnjara
 
 

Elmhurst's Giancarlo Iannotta will bring his award-winning film "My Country" to Durty Nellie's in downtown Palatine for special screening Thursday, May 3.

The film, shot in Chicago and Rome, will be paired with an Italian old world menu presented by Navarro Catering & Events. Navarro handles food operations at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St.

Buffet items will include an Italian-style garden salad, pasta fagioli, polenta, rigatoni in meat sauce and neck bones and meatballs.

Tickets are $35 per person, with seating first come, first served. Check durtynellies.com for details.

"My Country" is about two brothers -- one American, one Italian -- who'd never met before taking a road trip from Rome to the unknown but picturesque region of Molise, on a journey to spread the ashes of their late father in the small town where he was born.

