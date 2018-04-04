Police: Driver in Rand Road crash left injured girlfriend behind

A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges alleging he was driving drunk early Monday when his car crashed into a wooded area in Des Plaines, then fled the scene, leaving his injured girlfriend behind.

Emil E. Nichitoi of Des Plaines is scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court later today on charges of aggravated driving under the influence, fleeing the scene of a personal injury accident, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, stemming from the crash near Ballard and Rand roads.

Nichitoi was taken into custody Tuesday night after being released from Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police Cmdr. Dan Shanahan said Wednesday. His girlfriend remained in the hospital Wednesday for ongoing treatment, but she's expected to fully recover, he added.

Des Plaines police and firefighters arriving at the crash scene about 2:30 a.m. Monday found a semiconscious woman in the front passenger seat of the Lexus vehicle. No one else was in the car, police said.

Five hours later, a man later identified as Nichitoi was located in the 500 block of Wilson Lane, about a quarter mile west of the crash scene. He was not wearing shoes, socks or a coat, and the clothes he had on were soaking wet, police said. He also had injuries consistent with being in a car crash and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, according to police.

Police said a thorough investigation determined Nichitoi was behind the wheel when the crash occurred. Evidence of that included statements from his girlfriend, as well as all her injuries indicating she was in the passenger's seat at the time of the crash, Shanahan said.

According to police, Nichitoi was driving westbound on Ballard approaching Rand when the car hit a utility box and utility police then careened off the roadway and into a wooded area off Rand.

Roads near the crash scene were closed for several hours Monday while police conducted their investigation.