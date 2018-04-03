"I hate to question them, but I want to be safe": Discolored water concerns Round Lake area residents

Water discoloration has vexed some residents in the Prairie Pointe neighborhood in the Round Lake area. Courtesy of Jason Zeller

Despite discoloration for some residents in the Prairie Pointe neighborhood in the Round Lake area, the water is safe, according to a letter residents received from Lake County officials. Courtesy of Jason Zeller

The water in a Round Lake area neighborhood has been deemed safe, but residents say discoloration has been occurring for about a month and they want a solution.

Flushing the system hasn't worked and residents fear staining and the effect on appliances and would rather not bathe their kids in water tinged brown or yellow.

"We're fed up," said Jason Zeller, who has lived in Prairie Pointe near Wilson and Nippersink roads for three years.

Zeller says he has tired of the situation and doesn't want to worry about water quality.

"I hate to question them, but I want to be safe," he said.

A general question posed on a neighborhood Facebook page several weeks ago regarding brownish or yellowish water has grown to include comments and pictures from others with the same issues. The Brooks Farm subdivision (Prairie Point) is in an unincorporated area near Round Lake, and the water system for about 500 houses is owned and operated by Lake County.

Zeller said residents got the runaround before contacting Lake County Board member Judy Martini, who says she will help present their cases Wednesday morning at the public works and transportation committee meeting. She said problems with the iron filtering system started March 6.

A letter sent to residents March 20 outlining the issues says the Brooks Farm subdivision is safe for drinking and bacteriological and iron levels are within guidelines.

What happened? According to the letter, the water system is supplied by well water containing naturally occurring iron. The iron removal treatment system failed last month and was turned off, leading to a higher concentration of iron in the water supply.

"Though not harmful, the iron discolors the water and is aesthetically unpleasant," residents were informed.

The county is processing an emergency repair to occur over the next 90 to 120 days, according to Jennie Vana, Lake County spokeswoman.

"In the interim, we are using a backup system and increasing line flushing to reduce the iron concentration," she said. The water is safe to drink and is compliant with state standards, Vana said.

According to the letter, public works believed the system is back to normal operating conditions but advised residents who see discoloration to flush their taps until the water clears.

Zeller said that hasn't worked, and while discoloration is not noticeable in a glass of water it becomes evident when a bathtub is filled, for example.

He says he spends $60 a week on bottled water and has heard from others who shut off humidifiers on their heating systems after seeing a "brown, shiny" residue.