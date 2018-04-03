Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/3/2018 1:52 PM

Cross-country course at Settler's Hill should open next year

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen speaks Tuesday at the groundbreaking for the new cross-country course at the former Settler's Hill landfill in Geneva.

      Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen speaks Tuesday at the groundbreaking for the new cross-country course at the former Settler's Hill landfill in Geneva.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Plans for the new cross-country course at the former Settler's Hill landfill.

      Plans for the new cross-country course at the former Settler's Hill landfill.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The site of the new cross-country course at the former Settler's Hill landfill in Geneva.

      The site of the new cross-country course at the former Settler's Hill landfill in Geneva.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Officials dig in during a groundbreaking for the new cross-country course at the former Settler's Hill landfill in Geneva.

      Officials dig in during a groundbreaking for the new cross-country course at the former Settler's Hill landfill in Geneva.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
By Jim Fuller
jfuller@dailyherald.com

Batavia, Geneva and Kane County officials marked the start of construction Tuesday on a long-awaited project to transform the former Settler's Hill landfill into a cross-country course.

With heavy machinery in the background, shovels dug into a symbolic pile of dirt on a concrete slab. There are 18 months of construction looming, but the heavy lifting, in terms of politics, is complete.

County board members, who also serve as forest preserve district commissioners, spent the past few years lining up a vision for the site with actual dollars and manpower. Funds that could only be spent on the former landfill will pay for the $2.98 million project. A volunteer group, the Chicago Area Track and Field Organizing Committee inked a 10-year deal to manage the course.

Commissioners secured a five-year contract for the naming rights of what will now be known as the Northwestern Medicine Cross-Country Course. Northwestern Medicine will pay the forest preserve district $25,000 each year for the final three years of the deal. The cash will help fund the ongoing maintenance.

Marketing will begin in earnest. The idea is to sell the unique, 360-degree viewing capability the elevated landfill will provide to participants and spectators.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account