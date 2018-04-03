Cross-country course at Settler's Hill should open next year

hello

Batavia, Geneva and Kane County officials marked the start of construction Tuesday on a long-awaited project to transform the former Settler's Hill landfill into a cross-country course.

With heavy machinery in the background, shovels dug into a symbolic pile of dirt on a concrete slab. There are 18 months of construction looming, but the heavy lifting, in terms of politics, is complete.

County board members, who also serve as forest preserve district commissioners, spent the past few years lining up a vision for the site with actual dollars and manpower. Funds that could only be spent on the former landfill will pay for the $2.98 million project. A volunteer group, the Chicago Area Track and Field Organizing Committee inked a 10-year deal to manage the course.

Commissioners secured a five-year contract for the naming rights of what will now be known as the Northwestern Medicine Cross-Country Course. Northwestern Medicine will pay the forest preserve district $25,000 each year for the final three years of the deal. The cash will help fund the ongoing maintenance.

Marketing will begin in earnest. The idea is to sell the unique, 360-degree viewing capability the elevated landfill will provide to participants and spectators.