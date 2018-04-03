Barrington student matching wits with country's brightest on NBC's 'Genius Junior'

Barrington fifth-grader Matt Louis, center, will be on the Cheese Cabinet team for NBC's "Genius Junior" at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 8. The game show celebrates some of the brightest children in the United States. Courtesy of NBC Universal

Barrington fifth-grader Matt Louis' prowess in math, spelling and more will be on display nationwide Sunday on a new NBC game show celebrating some of the brightest children in the United States.

Matt, who attends Hough Street Elementary School, and two teammates on the Cheese Cabinet team will face the team 99 Problems but Brains Ain't One on "Genius Junior," hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. The one-hour show, billed as a test of intelligence and endurance, airs at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 8, on NBC 5 Chicago.

"Genius Junior" involves escalating rounds of brain-teasing disciplines, including math, spelling, logic and memory. Twelve teams with three children apiece, ages 8 to 12, compete for money to be used for higher education.

"One of the areas I was least worried in was math, because I'm really good at math and I love to challenge myself," said Matt, 11. "I love to challenge myself to see how long of an equation I can do."

Matt said he appreciated how Harris told jokes on stage to make the contestants laugh and ease some of the pressure during taping last August. He tried to focus on the studio audience and not think about millions of television viewers who would see the program.

Matt's mother, Joanne Louis, said she learned about casting opportunities for "Genius Junior" through emails sent last year by Barrington Area Unit District 220 Superintendent Brian Harris and Hough Elementary's longtime gifted program teacher, Georgia Nelson.

After applying, Matt went through rigorous testing, interviews and auditions to be one of 36 children selected from across the nation for the show. Louis said it's been important to make sure Matt has fun while absorbing so much knowledge at a young age.

"There are so many things you can do to make fun learning experiences that, really, we don't put pressure on him to do extra work," she said. "We try and make it fun, is all it boils down to. So, when we applied for this, at some point if it does not become fun, then we'll stop doing it."

Matt, who plays lacrosse, basketball, football and other sports, is in District 220's extended self-contained program, which serves students who show a need for acceleration and enrichment beyond a general education classroom. He said his Hough Elementary peers think "it's really cool" he'll be on "Genius Junior."

Matt said his mother, dad, Brian, and two brothers -- Jack, 13, and Ryan, 7 -- helped him study before the "Genius Junior" taping and provided much support.

"If it weren't for them, I probably wouldn't be on the show," he said.