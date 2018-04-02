Breaking News Bar
 
Missing Schaumburg man found safe in Chicago

  • Roni J. Fette

    Roni J. Fette

 
Daily Herald report

A homeless man from Schaumburg who had been reported missing by a family member Feb. 28 was found Saturday safe and well in Chicago and reunited with family.

Illinois State Police located Roni J. Fette in the city, where he was still homeless, Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said Monday.

"His family wasn't able to reach him as they had in the past," Lindhurst said of the month that passed with no word of Fette's whereabouts. "They were very grateful that he was found and that he was well."

Family were concerned about Fette's absence not only because of his homelessness but for a medical condition.

