Gymnastics coach facing sex assault charges in Lake County could face similar charges in Cook

hello

A gymnastics coach from Palatine charged in Lake County with molesting one of his juvenile students is waiting to see if similar sexual assault charges will be filed against him in Cook County.

Kendale L. Coats, 29, of the 900 block of North Sterling Drive, pleaded not guilty March 1 to felony counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Prosecutors said he assaulted a Mundelein student at a Libertyville hotel Jan. 11.

Because Coats admitted to having sexual contact with the student at his Palatine residence, attorneys said in court Monday they are waiting to see if similar charges will be brought against him in Cook County.

Coats was initially ordered held in Lake County jail on $750,000 bail, but Lake County Judge Patricia Fix reduced that to $400,000 during a bond review in March.

If found guilty of all three counts of criminal sexual assault, Coats could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison, Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Jason Grindel said.

A guilty verdict on the sexual abuse charges could put Coats behind bars up to seven years.

Coats is scheduled to go to trial May 29.

An investigation by the Lake County state's attorney's office, along with the Mundelein and Libertyville police departments, determined Coats had several instances of sexual contact with the victim while he worked as a gymnastics coach, authorities said.

Officials said Coats knew the victim was 16 when the sexual assault took place.

Police used credit card receipts from the hotel to obtain evidence in the case, authorities said.