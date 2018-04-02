Authorities: Second person involved in Rand Road crash located

hello

Des Plaines police are investigating an early morning crash Monday in which a woman was found injured in the vehicle's passenger seat and a man also believed to be in the car later was located near a hospital without a shirt or shoes.

Officer Michael Heidkamp said police called to Ballard and Rand roads about 2:30 a.m. found a Lexus that struck a utility pole, traffic signal and control box while driving west on Ballard then veered into a ditch off Rand.

Authorities found the injured woman by herself in the car. Des Plaines firefighters extricated her from the vehicle and brought her to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

"Speaking with her, she believed there were two males in the vehicle with her," Heidkamp said. "So, we called for assistance from other agencies. We had canines come out. We did a search of the area looking for other occupants of the vehicle who might have been ejected or wandered off. We didn't find anybody at that time."

At about 7:30 a.m., police learned of a man wandering near Chicago Behavioral Hospital on the 500 block of Wilson Lane, about a quarter mile west from where the crash happened on the edge of Lions Woods. He was taken to Lutheran General after authorities found him.

"He has no shirt on," Heidkamp said. "He has bruises, contusions consistent with having been involved in the crash. He had no shoes on. We get there, he's not really talking a whole lot."

Although the man admitted "being a part of the crash," he did not provide further statements to investigators, Heidkamp said. Police said they are investigating the man's claim that a third person was in the Lexus, but was dropped off before the wreck.

Heidkamp said police do not yet know who was driving. Investigators believe speed contributed to the severity of the crash, he added.

A portion of the roads near the crash scene remained closed throughout the morning as police investigated. Authorities expect the Ballard-Rand intersection will reopen in time for afternoon rush hour.