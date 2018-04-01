Schaumburg revises villagewide land-use plan

Schaumburg trustees have approved a new version of the village's comprehensive land-use plan, replacing the one that's been on the books and driving their opinions of development proposals for the past 22 years.

The March 2018 revision has been in the works for nearly two years and envisions the Schaumburg of 15 years in the future.

Among the most significant changes in the new plan are the transformation of the former Motorola Solutions campus at Algonquin and Meacham roads into a self-contained community of offices, homes, stores, restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues, as well as the allowance of high-rise condominiums near Pace's Northwest Transportation Center just west of the Streets of Woodfield shopping center.