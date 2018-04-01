Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/1/2018 5:55 PM

Hunts provide one last chance to scoop up Easter eggs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Two-year-old Breelyn Beauchamp of Gilberts reaches to grab an egg during the Easter egg hunt at Cardinal Drive Church of Christ in Rolling Meadows on Sunday. More than 2,000 eggs were set out for children to scramble for and scoop up.

      Two-year-old Breelyn Beauchamp of Gilberts reaches to grab an egg during the Easter egg hunt at Cardinal Drive Church of Christ in Rolling Meadows on Sunday. More than 2,000 eggs were set out for children to scramble for and scoop up.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Fourteen-month-old Izzy Neal of Schaumburg rushes around the eggs trying to decide which one to pick up during the Easter egg hunt at Cardinal Drive Church of Christ in Rolling Meadows on Sunday. More than 2,000 eggs were set out for children to scramble for and scoop up.

      Fourteen-month-old Izzy Neal of Schaumburg rushes around the eggs trying to decide which one to pick up during the Easter egg hunt at Cardinal Drive Church of Christ in Rolling Meadows on Sunday. More than 2,000 eggs were set out for children to scramble for and scoop up.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Julia Alferov, 8, opens up an egg to find out what's inside after the Easter egg hunt at Cardinal Drive Church of Christ in Rolling Meadows on Sunday. More than 2,000 eggs were set out for children to scramble for and scoop up.

      Julia Alferov, 8, opens up an egg to find out what's inside after the Easter egg hunt at Cardinal Drive Church of Christ in Rolling Meadows on Sunday. More than 2,000 eggs were set out for children to scramble for and scoop up.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Long Grove resident Mae Pazzol, 17, cuddles a rabbit named Marigold during the Easter services Sunday at Long Grove Community Church. The Easter celebration included a community breakfast and an Easter egg hunt.

      Long Grove resident Mae Pazzol, 17, cuddles a rabbit named Marigold during the Easter services Sunday at Long Grove Community Church. The Easter celebration included a community breakfast and an Easter egg hunt.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Isaac Gainey, 10, of Chicago picks up an egg Sunday during the hunt in the cemetery at Long Grove Community Church.

      Isaac Gainey, 10, of Chicago picks up an egg Sunday during the hunt in the cemetery at Long Grove Community Church.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Excited children at a pair of suburban churches could hardly wait for Easter worship services to conclude Sunday before rushing outside for the egg hunts that awaited them.

Cardinal Drive Church of Christ in Rolling Meadows hosted an Easter egg hunt with candy and prizes on its front lawn, followed later by coloring and cookie-decorating contests.

"This is our annual community Easter egg hunt, and it is an outreach to the community," said children's ministry director Rob Carris. "All of our members have spent the week packing over 2,000 eggs for our kids to come out and enjoy. The children are chomping at the bit to get out there, and it's everything we can do to hold them back."

Afterward, Pastor Brian Prewitt and other volunteers served an Easter meal that included ham, green beans, macaroni and cheese and rolls.

Long Grove Community Church held its annual Easter egg hunt behind its Community House and for the first time, in the cemetery for the older children.

"I had to ask for permission and we wanted to be sensitive to the people whose loved ones are buried here, so we asked one of our congregants," said children's ministry director Cindy Disney-Gainey. "And she said, 'I think my husband would love the fact that the kids are finding Easter eggs above him.'"

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account