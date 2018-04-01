Hunts provide one last chance to scoop up Easter eggs

Excited children at a pair of suburban churches could hardly wait for Easter worship services to conclude Sunday before rushing outside for the egg hunts that awaited them.

Cardinal Drive Church of Christ in Rolling Meadows hosted an Easter egg hunt with candy and prizes on its front lawn, followed later by coloring and cookie-decorating contests.

"This is our annual community Easter egg hunt, and it is an outreach to the community," said children's ministry director Rob Carris. "All of our members have spent the week packing over 2,000 eggs for our kids to come out and enjoy. The children are chomping at the bit to get out there, and it's everything we can do to hold them back."

Afterward, Pastor Brian Prewitt and other volunteers served an Easter meal that included ham, green beans, macaroni and cheese and rolls.

Long Grove Community Church held its annual Easter egg hunt behind its Community House and for the first time, in the cemetery for the older children.

"I had to ask for permission and we wanted to be sensitive to the people whose loved ones are buried here, so we asked one of our congregants," said children's ministry director Cindy Disney-Gainey. "And she said, 'I think my husband would love the fact that the kids are finding Easter eggs above him.'"