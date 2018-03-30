Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 3/30/2018 4:46 PM

Wheeling man, 18, charged in Palatine armed robbery

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Juan D. Mercado-Ibarra, 18, of Wheeling

    Juan D. Mercado-Ibarra, 18, of Wheeling

 
Daily Herald report

An 18-year-old Wheeling man faces up to 30 years in prison if found guilty of allegations he robbed a woman at gunpoint Thursday in her Palatine home.

Juan D. Mercado-Ibarra, of 1200 block of Oboe Court in Wheeling, is charged with armed robbery stemming from the reported holdup involving as many as three other suspects, police said Friday.

According to police, officers called to the 1200 block of East Wyndham Court just before 5 p.m. Thursday men a woman who said she was robbed after a female acquaintance invited to her home showed up with three unknown males.

Shortly after they arrived, one of the men pulled a handgun and threatened the woman, according to police. The four suspects then took cash, clothing, electronics and marijuana before leaving the apartment complex in their vehicle.

Police said they were able to quickly identify the suspect's vehicle, and with help from the Wheeling and Buffalo Grove police departments, pulled it over near the intersection of Lake-Cook and McHenry roads in Buffalo Grove. Two occupants inside the vehicle were taken into custody without incident, police said.

Mercado-Ibarra, who was identified as the man with the handgun, was taken to the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows for a bond hearing. Information about his bond was not immediately available Friday.

Palatine detectives continue to investigate and additional arrests are imminent, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Palatine police at (847) 359-9000 or Palatine-Inverness Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account