Signal Hill, NSDAR honors Barrington's village president

  • Karen Durch, Village President of Barrington, receives DAR Community Service Award from Signal Hill, NSDAR Regent Deb Edlund in recognition of her service.

Submitted by Jacqueline M. Marcus, Signal Hill, NSDAR

In recognition of March's designation as Women's History Month, Signal Hill Chapter, NSDAR Regent Deborah Edlund attended the Feb. 26, village of Barrington meeting to read a proclamation into the minutes. Edlund presented Village President Karen Durch with the DAR Community Service Award, based on her 30 plus years of charitable service to the community of Barrington, and her civic leadership as a trustee and village president.

Durch has raised her family in Barrington, and has participated in many charitable and volunteer endeavors with school, church and community activities. Educated as an attorney, she has also participated in many levels of local government, currently holding the elected position of village president.

The National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 in Washington, D.C., by women who recognized the importance of education, historic preservation, patriotism, conservation and Native American issues. The Signal Hill Chapter, NSDAR, raises funds throughout the year and distributes to 501 (c) (3) organizations. The chapter was founded in 1972, and is dedicated to preserving history, promoting patriotism, conservation and historic awareness in the community, and securing America's future through better education for children. Membership is established through approval of documentation of direct lineage from an American Revolutionary War Patriot.

For information, contact Jacqueline Marcus at J9Marcus@aol.com.

