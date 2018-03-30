Orbit Skate Center will vanish from the suburban landscape Saturday, ending a 46-year run as an iconic gathering place in Palatine. Orbit representatives plan a goodbye bash with an all-ages skate from 7 to 10 p.m. That'll be followed by skating only for patrons 17 and older from 10 p.m. until an unspecified closing time. Cost is $20, which includes roller skate rental. No passes will be accepted for the final evening of skating. There is additional parking on Consumers Avenue in the post office front and rear lot and at Soccer Enterprises, with a Fun Bus shuttle service. Owner Sandra Levin cited a high cost of operating a large roller skating facility in Cook County as the reason she's selling the building.
updated: 3/30/2018 5:47 PM
Last day to enjoy Orbit Skate Center in Palatine
