Judson prayer breakfast marks 30th year

hello

Author and Christian singer/songwriter Michele Pillar will give the keynote address at Judson University's annual Community Prayer Breakfast May 9. Courtesy of Judson University

Former University of Texas baseball player and magician Jim Munroe was the keynote speaker at Judson University's 2017 Community Prayer Breakfast in Elgin. COURTESY OF JUDSON UNIVERSITY

Judson University in Elgin will mark the 30th anniversary of its Community Prayer Breakfast in May. COURTESY OF JUDSON UNIVERSITY

Judson University commemorates the 30th anniversary of its Community Prayer Breakfast May 9 in Elgin.

The breakfast was started by D. Ray Wilson, a former Judson trustee known for his community service and volunteerism who died in 2003.

This year marks the 15th year of the D. Ray Wilson Volunteer Service Award for which nominations are being accepted, said Julie Schmidt, director of Judson's World Leaders Forum and special events.

The award is presented to someone who has contributed to the greater good in the Fox Valley community by serving others' physical, emotional, intellectual or spiritual needs.

"We also have a new award this year for youth in the same area," Schmidt said.

High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors voluntarily performing community service work can be nominated for the Bea Wilson Award, which honors Wilson's wife who died in March 2017.

"She was the community champion of hope, service and hospitality in the Fox Valley area," Schmidt said. "The winner will receive a $3,000 scholarship to attend Judson."

Nomination deadline for both awards is April 20. For details, visit judsonu.edu.

The prayer breakfast typically draws 350 attendees, including community leaders, businesses and supporters of higher education.

Author and 1980s-era contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter Michele Pillar will give the keynote address at 7:30 a.m. in Lindner Fitness Center on Judson's campus, 1151 N. State St.

Pillar will share her story of survival and fortitude having grown up around alcohol addiction. A three-time Grammy and Dove Award nominee, she performed songs on the Maranatha! Music Praise album series and recorded four successful solo albums that played on radio stations nationwide for more than two decades.

Pillar wrote her first book in 2016, "Untangled: The Truth Will Set You Free." She is the voice of the "Two Minute Miracle" video Bible devotional on Facebook, which reaches more than 50,000 people weekly. She leads The Clothesline Women's Conference and is a scriptwriter and featured guest on the national, faith-based syndicated radio show, "Keep The Faith."

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $500 per table and $350 for individuals or nonprofits. Visit JudsonU.edu/prayerbreakfast.